Venango County Election Board members met Friday to begin canvassing all the votes from Tuesday's primary election.

Sabrina Backer, the county's elections director, said the final count will probably be completed around June 1 as the panel will spend the next week or so double checking the numbers.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,430 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,370 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,165 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-…

Cranberry gets cookin'
Cranberry gets cookin'

A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.

Correction

A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.

Democrats on Barletta

Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Brendan Welch issued the following statement on the party's website after Barletta announced he will run for governor.

Club Notes

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Jackie Stone, third.

FLEX Presents event set Friday
FLEX Presents event set Friday

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding FLEX Presents event on Friday.