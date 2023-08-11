Clarion County is planning an upset tax sale and judicial tax sale, but county Tax Claim Bureau director Megan Kerr is warning that buyers should be aware of what they are buying.
“All open mortgages, judgments and liens come with the property,” Kerr said at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting. “The county does not research these items for any properties. The bidders need to do their own research.”
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.
NEW MEMBERS — Three new members were inducted into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. They are Dr. Kyle Shilk, who is employed by UPMC and is certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine; BreAnna Liberto, who owns Clarion Center for the Arts and is a past RYLA student for Rotary; and Emily …
HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership,…
During the Taste of Talent semi-finals and finals this weekend, Ronnie Beith, Franklin’s events and marketing coordinator and Taste of Talent founder who passed away in April, received multiple tributes.