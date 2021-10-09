A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.

All attendees must pre-register with the collection vendor, Environmental Coordination and Services, prior to the day of the event.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.