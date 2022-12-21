A couple who wishes to remain anonymous has donated 24 red and green LED Christmas trees to UPMC Northwest.

The couple began bringing trees to the hospital in 2020 and has donated additional trees each of the past two years.

Business group honors Hutchinson

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.

About People

DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Coefields Corners traffic light down

  • From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.

Clarion food distribution postponed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.