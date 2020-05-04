The Rings wave to friends driving by and holding Happy Anniversary signs on the steps of their home on Chestnut Street in Franklin during a vehicle parade celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. (By Sydney Herdle)
Franklin residents James and Susan Ring wait on the steps of their home on Chestnut Street before a vehicle parade celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. (By Sydney Herdle)
A vehicle parade celebrating the 50-year wedding anniversary of Franklin residents James and Susan Ring drove through the streets of Franklin Saturday afternoon.
The Rings waved to 16 cars' worth of family, friends and church members of Rock of Living Waters Church, where James is currently pastor, from the steps of the couple's home on Chestnut Street to help mark the occasion while maintaining social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.