A vehicle parade celebrating the 50-year wedding anniversary of Franklin residents James and Susan Ring drove through the streets of Franklin Saturday afternoon.

The Rings waved to 16 cars' worth of family, friends and church members of Rock of Living Waters Church, where James is currently pastor, from the steps of the couple's home on Chestnut Street to help mark the occasion while maintaining social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

