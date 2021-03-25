The American Rescue Plan could pump millions of dollars into tri-county area municipalities.

Recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, the American Rescue Plan provides $1.9 trillion in mandatory funding, program changes and tax policies aimed at mitigating the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.

+2
Tri-county adds 9 new virus cases
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Here's what's planned at 3 schools

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:

Job, education fair scheduled in Clarion

  • From staff reports

A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.

About People

  • From staff reports

JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…

Free

Tri-county reports 7 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

  • From staff reports

Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club are selling rose bushes in a fundraiser to benefit local charities.

Tri-county reports 13 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

  • From staff reports

GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…

Gill to speak at laymen's service
Gill to speak at laymen's service

  • From staff reports

The 2021 Good Friday Laymen's Service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The featured speaker for this year's event will be Frank J. Gill of Oil City.