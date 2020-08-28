COVID CARES kits are packed

Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club members, Family Service and Children's Aid Society employees and community volunteers came together Wednesday to pack the COVID CARES kits at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City. Carol Williams (left) and Sallie Johnson were among the Zonta members joining in the project. The kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis to Venango County residents only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown libraries. (Contributed photo)