Spring Fling at the Mall, a craft and vendor show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Clarion Mall.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Charitable Deeds.

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Jim Self, a legendary tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, was born in Franklin in 1943 and graduated from Oil City High School in 1961.

Oberlander: Toll fight will continue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held March 14 with 10 members weighing in.

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

ORA to host cemetery preservation workshops

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.