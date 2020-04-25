Cranberry School Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Monday via a virtual platform.
The meeting will be conducted via the Zoom platform in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's order on social distancing and group gatherings.
