Cranberry Class of 1965 holds 55+1 reunion

The Cranberry High School Class of 1965 held its 55+1 class reunion on Saturday at Wanango Country Club. Forty-three classmates attended.
Bottom row: Diane Cox Miller, James Maier, Andy Winger, Mike Mahle, Andrea Blauser Baridon, Diana Blair Hatfield, June O'Neil Flinchbaugh, Sandy Weaver Switzer. Second row: Terry Blauser, John Miller, David Stephens, Faye Edwards Frawley, LaVaun Crissman Stuart. Third row: Martha Sanders Tarr, Sally Perry Eisenman, Linda Karns Cowder, Clint Flinchbaugh, Pat Freeman Strickenberger, Clara O'Neil Kohlmeyer. Fourth row: Judy Stivanson Shreffler, Laurene Marchinke Welms, Mildred McCreary Johnston, John Cowder, Kathy Cross, Cindy Hovis Fultz, Carol Kinch Foy, Kathy Sutley Sentgeorge. Fifth row: Dianna Culp Martz, Richard Borland, Karen Chandler Fry, Dan Wrhen, Judy Hanna Carbaugh, Carol Johnson Gustafson, Gary Edwards. Sixth row: Al Umstead, John Klinko, Dennis Detrich, Chuck Fry, Lorrain Etzel, Sam Martz, Tom Reidy, George Somers, Allen Proper.