Cranberry Class of 1959 reunites

Members of the Cranberry High School Class of 1959 held a 60-year class reunion Sept. 19 at Hoss's Steak and Sea House. Those who attended include, from left: Row 1 - Doris Nagy, Jane McCeary, Carol Pedley, Janet Olms, Brenda Seigworth, Carol Zerbe, Jane Kimball, teacher Lee Detar; Row 2 - Joyce Atkins, Edna Lutz, Beverly Hale, Carole Stanley, Nancy Gustafson, Sally Conner, Vervon Flinchbaugh, Gene Amsler; Row 3 - Ed Sumosky Joyce Ritts, Marjorie Knight, Barb Bickel, Virginia Nelson, Karen Wagner, Mike Wagner, Glenn Weaver and Jack Best. (Contributed photo)