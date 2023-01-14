Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2023-24 school year.

The district has scheduled registration for June 8 and 9. In order to be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years old on or before Aug. 1.

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.