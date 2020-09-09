Cranberry Festival set Sept. 19 at mall

This year's Cranberry Festival will be a bit different than usual, with activities on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Cranberry Mall.
Festival fun begins at noon with a Car Cruise Through. The first 100 participants will receive a free T-shirt and dash plaque, along with a mapped route through Cranberry. Participants will be discouraged from parking and instead asked to cruise through the community so everyone can keep an eye out for the classic cars, jeeps and motorcycles who will be exploring the route.