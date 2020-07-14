The Cranberry Food Pantry opened its doors, with cleaning and social distancing measures in place, on Monday to allow people to come in and pick up food themselves. Orders have been brought out to vehicles the last few months due to the coronavirus. "Our numbers are down a little bit but we got a lot of new people with the layoffs," said Janet Shaw, director and co-founder of the pantry. Shaw said that before the virus, the pantry was averaging between 170 and 180 people each day it was open. On Monday, carts were sanitized in between each use, temperatures were taken as people entered the building, almost everyone wore masks and hand sanitizer was available. Shaw said the carts, which were donated, acted as a social distancing tool to keep people six feet apart as they made their way through the hall of the old Cranberry High School where the food pantry is located.
