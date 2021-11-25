Cranberry High School class project has the babies covered

Students showing their finished baby blankets, from left in the back row: Sametta Johnson, Tristan Smith, Jenilee Brethauer, Ashley Ritchey and Logan Felmlee; middle row: Cheri Siverling, Jenna Roos, Ashlyn Shultz, Micaela Watterson, Ashlyn Myers, Mailey Exley and Megan McNany; front row: Breann Clark and Lexi Erwin.
The Student Senate and Veterans Club officers at Clarion University’s Venango Campus presented boxes of pet food, toys and cleaning supplies collected at their annual campus Thanksgiving celebration to the Venango County Humane Society on Tuesday.
TEACHER AWARD — The Specialist Ross A. McGinnis VFW post and auxiliary in Clarion has announced that Gina M. Clark, an eighth-grade reading teacher at Keystone High School in Knox, is a winner of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Clark was selected from entrie…
Venango County Human Services’ Community Support Services, along with the United Way of Venango County, will hold their annual Christmas voucher distribution to eligible county residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vouchers run out, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,078 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,321 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,278 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 16 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Six of th…