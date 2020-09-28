Cranberry homecoming court

Cranberry High School will livestream the crowning of its "HomeSTAYing" king and queen at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Members of the court include (front, from left) Ava Ferringer, Majia Rembold, Sara Allaman, Ava Fischer, Kaylynne Ziegler, Maddie Weaver, (back) JT Stahlman, Nick Richar, Cam Russell, Conor Marterella, Zac Kiefer and Evan Hepler. Each day, students will participate in themed spirit days to showcase all fall sports at the school leading up to Thursday's crowning. (Photo contributed by Trish Dixon).