Cranberry names homecoming court

Cranberry High School and Oil City High School will hold a "Friday Night Lights" homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Oil City High School football field. The homecoming court includes, front, from left, Emily Duncan, MacKenzie Wenmoth, Maddie Cornelius, Chloe Rapp, Mikayla Wenmoth, Saige Slater; and, back, Adam Smerkar, Blake Hart, Matt McQuaide, Joey Fox, Daniel Fisher and Logan Johnson. The king and queen will be crowned during halftime of the Oil City homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 27. (Contributed photo)