Cranberry OKs bike share program

People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.
Township Manager Eric Heil said the Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) requested use of the Samuel Justus Trail in the Saltbox area for a bike share program, which would begin next year. The plan, though, according to CATA Assistant Executive Director Kristin Hauser, is dependent on funding.
SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.
Franklin School District curriculum director Christina Cohlhepp told school board members during a work session meeting on Monday night that the district is working on curriculum maps for each subject and each grade, which are in the process of being posted to the district website.
The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.
90th BIRTHDAY — Grace Blauser Confer, a former Oil City resident, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21. Confer worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Oil City Hospital for several years and later worked at Pinegrove Elementary School. Cards may be sent to her at 941 S…
A community meeting for residents of Clinton, Irwin and Victory townships will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a referendum that will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls Nov. 8.
95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.