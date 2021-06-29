Cranberry School Board members approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The spending plan doesn’t call for a tax increase, and the tax rate will remain at 14.0927 mills.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cranberry School Board members approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The spending plan doesn’t call for a tax increase, and the tax rate will remain at 14.0927 mills.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Youth Connection Day will be celebrated Thursday in Venango County.
Oil City will be featured again in an installment of the "Our Town" series on WQLN, the PBS television station in Erie.
MARIENVILLE - At noon on Tuesday, there were 310 people at the Rainbow Family of Love and Light regional gathering, in the forest between Marienville and Ridgway.
A open house for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the facility next to the Venango Regional Airport.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
June 30, 1999
Richard "Rick" and Judy Copley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Janelle Pezzuti is the valedictorian for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2021.
Graduates
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.
WINNERS — Kim Keller of Franklin was the best of show award for her two-dimensional work at the 15th annual Art in the Wilds fine arts show held Saturday in Kane. She received a ribbon and a $200 prize, and will be automatically juried into the 2022 show. Peggy Houser of Kane won the best of…
Route permitting is how enormous loads of machinery and goods travel along Pennsylvania roads every day.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The annual Taste of Talent vocal competition presented by the Franklin Fine Arts Council begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bandstand Park.
Cranberry School Board members approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
Franklin School Board members approved the district’s 2021-22 final general operating budget at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Gladys Holt of Clarion. The article was submitted by Alison Holt-Kalish.
June 29, 1999
CLARION - Food service employees at Clarion University indicated late last week they are in favor of unionization.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The Rev. Ron Geisler will begin his duties Thursday as the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Oil City Class of 1971
Dean's list
Pastors Chris and Cindy Hill will retire from the Crossing Free Methodist Church after 33 years of ministry in the Oil City area.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Registrations due for BIBLE Camp
June 26, 1999
The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.
Available July 1st. Charming ranch style guest home on fa…
1085 MF Tractor. Please call after 6pm (814)227-8569
1121 Allegheny Ave, OC. Thursday, Friday and Sat, July 1-…
$300 Sign On Bonus!! Accepting applications for a Seasona…
335 Pine Ridge Lane, Strattanville 16258 (GPS). Multi fam…
Franklin - Inside garage sale Thurs & Fri 8-? at 570 …
Oil City - Garage sale 8 Dewberry Ave. Fri. & Sat. Ju…
Seneca - 210 Greystone Ave. Fri & Sat July 2 & 3 …