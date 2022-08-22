Cranberry Township Supervisor Fred Buckholtz speaks with Susan Williams, president and chief executive officer of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, while his family reads the marker dedicated in his honor at Morrison Park on Saturday evening.
Photos by Laura O’Neil
Grant William Disque, 7, and Martin Andrew Disque, 9, check out one of the classic cars displayed at Morrison Park on Saturday evening with their grandfather Peter Disque.
Cranberry Township Supervisor Fred Buckholtz (holding plaque) was honored Saturday. He poses for a picture with his family at Morrison Park.
A crowd listens to the Pine Valley Boys’ performance on Saturday evening at Morrison Park.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.
Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.