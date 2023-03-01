Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.
The purpose of the bond issue would be to finance capital improvements to Cranberry High School including HVAC upgrades, interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades, building envelope upgrades, bathroom renovations, front entrance renovations, main gymnasium renovations, auditorium stage lighting and curtains.