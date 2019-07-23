One of Cranberry High School's outstanding athletic teams came in for top honors at the Cranberry School Board meeting Monday.
"This was a season that was fantastic," high school principal Ritt Smith said in remarks focused on the girls softball team. "We are blessed with great coaches and talented athletes."
In presenting certificates of recognition to the players, Smith added, "I appreciate them as a principal and as a fan of athletics."
The Berries outstanding season ended with a loss in the PIAA state semifinals.
Team members who were honored include:
Zoe Albert, Maria Anderson, Alisha Beggs, Kelly Bruce, Madison Cornelius, Emily Duncan, Tamaria Flinspach, Megan Hadden
Makala Kearns, Rachael McCauley, Kaylyn Melat, Cassidy Miller, Emily Mong, Jillian Plummer, Olivia Plummer, Maija Rembold
Jenna Reynolds, Carley Schreck, Malliah Schreck, Jenna Seigworth, Andrea Watson, MacKenzie Wenmoth and Andrea Ziegler
The school board also recognized Glenn Barcinas, head coach for the girls softball team for the past three years. Barcinas was also named District 9 coach of the year.
Also honored were assistant coaches Nancy Mason and Rod Sheffer and volunteer coaches Matt Seigworth, Brian Mason and Preston Anderson.
"We're all coming back next year," Barcinas told the board.
In other matters, the board voted on two personnel issues.
Steffanie Sell was hired as a special education teacher, and the board accepted the resignation of Melanie Barr, cafeteria worker at the high school.
