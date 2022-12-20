Cranberry School District donation

Cranberry School District superintendent Bill Vonada (left) thanks Parker Sloan from Cypress Creek Renewables after the company donated $25,000 to the district. Trenton Moulin, president and CEO of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which will oversee the funds used by the district, is pictured to the right.

 Photo by Brooke Whitling/Cranberry Chronicles

(Editor’s note: This article was submitted to the newspaper by the journalism class at Cranberry High School and was written by class member and Cranberry Chronicles staff member Brooke Whitling.)

Cranberry School District and Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which oversees the district’s educational trust, have received a $25,000 donation from the Cypress Creek Renewables solar energy company.

DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Coefields Corners traffic light down

  • From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.

Clarion food distribution postponed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.

CASA director Evans to retire

  • From staff reports

Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.