Cranberry students get lesson on value of dairy products

Kaylee Knapp, a Rocky Grove High School student and "Dairy Maid" who has a passion for milk and other dairy products, handed out samples of the products Friday at Cranberry High School. (By Hannah Niederriter/Cranberry Chronicles)
(Editor's note: This article was written by Kristen Hogue, a Cranberry High School student and a member of the school's Cranberry Chronicles journalism/publications class.)
Representatives from Mitch-Hill Dairy Farm in Venus and Schneider's Dairy, along with Rocky Grove High School student and "Dairy Maid" Kaylee Knapp, visited Cranberry High School on Friday for "Dairy Day" to promote the addition of dairy products into daily diets.