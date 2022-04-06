Cranberry High School seniors are getting a lesson in the local economy by using The Derrick’s Business Review and Forecast edition.

The students in Heather Motter’s senior English classes have been busy learning about the businesses and events in the community.

Community News

Toomey, Casey Introduce bill to honor Purple Heart recipients

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart by requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to include the names of certain recipients on its military awards website, according to a Senate news release.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years
Community News

ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years

Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.

Community News

Kelly co-sponsors bill on mental health research

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, co-introduced a bipartisan bill to incentivize private companies that have resources to fund research to partner with academic or nonprofit research institutions on neurological and mental health research.

Community News

Keystone honor roll

  • From staff reports

The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:

Community News

Club Notes

Second Presbyterian Singles — The April 5 and April 19 meetings of Second Presbyterian Singles have been canceled.

Community News

About People

PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…