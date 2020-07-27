The Cranberry Township supervisors approved a zoning change at a meeting last week.
Nate Schiffer had asked that a portion of his property off Meadow Road be rezoned from commercial to residential. The tract borders an existing residential zone.
Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 3:42 am
