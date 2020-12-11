HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than 327,000 Pennsylvanians will gain access to high-speed internet service through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.
TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."
Two dozen first responders representing various local agencies met Monday evening at Walmart in Cranberry to shop for items on the wish lists of 39 local children as part of year's Shop With a Hero program.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub has moved from guarded to elevated risk posture, which imposes some additional restrictions on campus to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …