Cranberry Township expects to soon begin moving ahead with a demolition project funded by the 2020 Community Development Block Grants.

The 2020 allocation of $120,437 is earmarked for housing rehabilitation projects, demolition/clearance and administration fees.

Community News

Drama club to air virtual production

  • From staff reports

TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.

Community News

GOP caucus files brief in support of election suit

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Community News

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."

Community News

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Melissa Schiffer was the best loser in TOPS and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 2 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

Community News

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Clarion University Venango Alumni Chapter - Members of the Venango Alumni Chapter for Clarion University participated in the Adopt-a-Family program offered by Community Services of Venango County.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Community News

Pennsylvania aligns COVID-19 quarantine guidance with CDC

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …