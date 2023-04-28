Cranberry team takes top honors at Envirothon

The Tunnel Rats team from Cranberry High School placed first overall at the Venango County Envirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park. They will represent the county at the state Envirothon May 24 in Mifflinburg. Team members pictured are Dalton Wenner, Colin Zerbe, Dane Ley, Dan Wenner and Kelsey Hannah.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.