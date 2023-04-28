Cranberry team takes top honors at Envirothon

The Tunnel Rats team from Cranberry High School placed first overall at the Venango County Envirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park. They will represent the county at the state Envirothon May 24 in Mifflinburg. Team members pictured are Dalton Wenner, Colin Zerbe, Dane Ley, Dan Wenner and Kelsey Hannah.

 Contributed photo

The Cranberry High School Tunnel Rats team took home the first-place title in the annual Venango County Evirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park.

The team, which was advised by Lauri Piercy, consisted of students Dalton Wenner, Colin Zerbe, Dane Ley, Dan Wenner and Kelsey Hannah.

