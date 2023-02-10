Retired municipal vehicles usually take a one-way trip to the junkyard, but that isn’t the strange journey of Cranberry Township’s Caterpillar road grader.

Township manager Eric Heil had presented bids for the vehicle at a supervisors meeting last month. The apparent winning bid was $22,100, and the apparent destination was the Netherlands, the home base of the winning bidder.

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

Community News

About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…

Community News

Plans taking shape for combined Redbank class reunion

  • From staff reports

The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.

Community News

Open house set Feb. 18 for Pitt-Titusville hub

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.