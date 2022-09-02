Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported decreases.
The City of Franklin Fire Department has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that the department has received a $40,952.38 federal grant as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from the federal Emergency Management Agency.
HARRISBURG — A news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is reminding Pennsylvanians that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under the Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that money.
HARRISBURG — Elementary schools in both the Oil City and Forest area school districts will benefit by grant funding to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
JOINS TEAM — Dr. Abdallah Naddaf has joined the Butler Health System team, specializing in both open and endovascular heart surgery. He has a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty o…
PITTSBURGH — The tri-county area’s gas prices are again above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.19, but all three counties continue to follow suit with the nation’s weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.