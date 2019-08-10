All classes are held Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon. Cost of each class is $5, which includes all materials. For more information - including on how to donate - and to register, which must be done on the Friday before each class, call 814-927-6655.
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicles will be removed
- Woman expands her Franklin clothing business to Oil City
- Owner closes smorgasbord, keeping Skrubby's going
- 2 injured after motorcycle crash on Route 227
- Venango County Court Reporter
- 2 injured after motorcycle crash on Route 62
- Man facing charges after incident with police at OC home
- Man arrested in OC on drug charges
- Report: $3.1M in work over 10 years possible at St. Stephen
- Venango County Court Reporter
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10