Credit union undergoes name change

Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The new name "will aid in our continued expansion into markets outside of our local geographic area,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Lauer said in a news release.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.