CU Theatre to stream year's first production, 'Hate Mail'

Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre may be closed, but Clarion University Theatre is open and running. The first offering of this year, "Hate Mail," a comedy by Bill Corbett and Kira Obolensky, will stream online Oct. 7-11.
The comedy follows the on-again, off-again relationship between Dahlia, a New York artist, and Preston, a snobbish Midwesterner, who first begin corresponding with an angry complaint letter concerning a cheaply made souvenir purchased at the shop where Dahlia works. The story is told through their letters, sticky notes and computer chat.