Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

Paul Adams III of Polk, left, an Arrow of Life Scout and the son of Paul Adams II and Mendy Adams, was the winner of the Cub Scout Pack 37 Pinewood Derby held Sunday at the Sandycreek fire hall. The second place finisher was Bear Scout Justin Drayer, center, son of Erica and John Drayer of Franklin. Rounding out the top three finishers was Arrow of Light Scout Logan Knight of Franklin, son of Jackie Knight and Josh Knight. The trio, along with fourth- and fifth-place finishers Xavier Proper and Liam Bidish, qualified for the district derby to be held later this year. Mayken Wolfgang, Jack Flaherty, Jeremiah Sheatz, Logan Knight, Grayson Beck and Jordan Stumpf earned design awards. Josh Knight was the winner of the open race. (Contributed photo)