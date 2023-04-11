The Clarion International Association will host the 16th annual Cultural Xchange Night in the multipurpose room of Gemmell Student Center at PennWest-Clarion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The evening will feature music and dancing performances by PennWest’s symphonic band, concert choir and hip hop team, with additional dance performances by students of the Clarion Center for the Arts and professional Egyptian belly dancer Tammy Carlson.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.