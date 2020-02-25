Current events team wins

The Franklin Junior-Senior High School currents event team, from left, Adam Luther, Carlito Motter, Christina Bullard, Alyssa Shick and Noah Taylor, won the junior division competition at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday. The tournament covered 2019 national and international events. Shick and Taylor were also recognized for their final scores, which were among the top 10% of all scores in the tournament. Shick and Taylor will advance to the National Academic Games Tournament in Atlanta in April. (Contributed photo)