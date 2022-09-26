There was plenty of rubber burning in Cranberry Township on Saturday.
Thankfully, it was from vehicles within a confined area of the mall parking lot adjacent to Route 322, as people from various portions of western Pennsylvania arrived to do “burnouts” and some “drifting.”
The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…
The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.
Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Br…
The labor shortage has had an impact on Clarion County townships, and a resolution was adopted at Thursday’s annual Clarion County Association of Township Officials convention that could help remedy the situation.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.