National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.

The events will be held rain or shine, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair if desired.

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Area students mark Earth Day

  • Randy Bartley

About 135 students from Clarion Area, North Clarion, Keystone, Union, West Forest, and Clarion-Limestone high schools attended the sixth annual Earth Day at Cook Forest State Park on Friday.

Getting it right

The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 2 meeting.