The Days Inn hotel in Oil City remains closed, though the hotel manager had hoped to have it open by the Oil Heritage Festival.
Sachin Patel said he is still working on getting the hotel open and added it may be ready next month.
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.
Anyone who walks by the Oil City or Franklin libraries next week will likely see chalk drawings on the sidewalk that are the creations of Chalk Talk participants.
July 24, 1999
Oil City Mayor Bill Moon made a presentation at Thursday's city council meeting to public works director Howard Faunce.
July 23, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Chuck and Carolyn Porter of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 10.
Pat Patterson's gold shirts were cherished possessions for Oil City High School students during his 20-year teaching career at the school.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.
Today
If you live on Deep Hollow Road or Riverside Drive and have high water marks on your buildings or properties, the Cranberry Township Supervisors would like you to tell them.
Hilltop Hallelujah
During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.
APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…
July 22, 1999
Regis "Rege" Walters and Patricia "Pat" Walters of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
President's list
Kay
City Hall in Franklin will be closed Friday for cleaning.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Mary Berlin of Seneca. The article was submitted by Beth Heller.
New programming at St. Joseph Parish in Oil City will be developed this year through a $2,000 grant from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
The Venango Fatherhood Initiative and Youth Connection are partnering to bring a free movie night to the community.
July 21, 1999
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with Clarion Hospital and our community partners, is proud to introduce Enhance the Conversation, a weekly column featuring local perspectives aimed to address COVID-19 vaccination in Clarion County.
PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.
Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to its intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has a new executive director.
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Lynda Weller about the district's COVID policy going into the upcoming school year.
Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.
