DCNR cancels events in state parks, forests

HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.
"Safety of all our state park and forest visitors always has been paramount with DCNR and we are taking this temporary but necessary action in response to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases across the state," Dunn said. "Throughout the pandemic we have kept our lands open to all so they enjoy outdoor recreation and the positive physical and mental health it provides. That will not change but we must limit social interaction at this time," Dunn added.