DCNR celebrates French Creek as 2022 River of the Year

French Creek is one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the U.S., meandering 117 miles from its headwaters in southern New York through four Pennsylvania counties to the Allegheny River.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
Dunn joined a group on a 9-mile paddle on French Creek, beginning at Bicentennial Park in Meadville to Shaw’s Landing in Crawford County.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series is returning to Oil City this summer, and the first performance will feature Clarion-based band Gravel Lick at 7 p.m. Thursday in the center paved area of Town Square.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.