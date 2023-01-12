DCNR invests $307,000 for trail in Forest County

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Wednesday an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects in Pennsylvania.

Locally, $307,600 has been allocated for the development of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail in Jenks Township, Forest County.

ENGAGEMENT: Skokowski/McFall
Community News

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Skokowski of Converse, Texas, to Will McFall of New Braunfels, Texas.

Clarion Forest Landowner Conference set Feb. 11

  • From staff reports

Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…

Sugarcreek Council votes to remove foot bridge

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.