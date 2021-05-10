Democrats on Mastriano

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."
Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesperson Brendan Welch said "Doug Mastriano has made it clear that he will run on a platform of lies and conspiracy theories, and Pennsylvanians deserve to know where all of the likely statewide candidates stand."