HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide drought watch.

While not required, the DEP is encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their non-essential water use.

Scrubgrass Grange to sponsor herb growing program

Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.

Olshan sworn in as U.S. attorney

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers the 25 westernmost counties in the state.

Venango housing rehab program gets boost with grant

  • From staff reports

The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.

Clarion County backs renewal of 911 surcharge on telephones

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.

Getting it right

Dylan Haney, a senior at Cranberry Junior-Senior High School, was inadvertently left off the school’s honor roll list by the school.

About People

CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state…