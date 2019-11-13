Details about upcoming trades class explained at open house

Tammy Dulaney (left), the interim director of workforce development at Clarion University; Judy Stamm, transition specialist with Intermediate Unit 5; and class instructor Seth Hartman answered questions Tuesday about the free Pathways to Manufacturing Trades class that will start in January at Clarion University-Venango Campus. (By Kara O'Neil)
Clarion University-Venango Campus, Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 and CareerLink are teaming up to offer a free Pathways to Manufacturing Trades class at Venango Campus starting in January.
The focus of the class will be math, specifically topics such as measuring, fractions, geometry and perhaps some basic algebra, with the goal of preparing students for careers in manufacturing, it was explained Tuesday at an open house at Venango Campus.