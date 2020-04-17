HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services has been approved for a SNAP waiver from the Food and Nutrition Service.
The waiver was approved through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus Act, according to a DHS news release.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 6:25 am
