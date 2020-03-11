The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will hold a program on changing dietary recommendations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
Speakers will include Claire Orner, one of the stewards of Quiet Creek Farm, who teaches whole foods nutrition and sustainability in agriculture and food; Alaria Sun, a home health aide, who educates children and others on growing microgreens; and Alice Thurau, a registered dietician, who provides dietary advice for people receiving dialysis due to kidney failure.