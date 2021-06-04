Dinos visit Smedley school

- From staff reports
-
This year marks the final year of the Thomas McGinty-Patrick Connelly Charity Golf Classic that provides scholarships to Venango Catholic High School students.
- From staff reports
-
Duffer's Driving Range at 6656 Route 322 in Franklin will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today at the range.
- From staff reports
-
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
June 4, 1999
Mini Indie Fest
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Relay for Life fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cranberry Mall parking lot.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
Passages
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1970
- From staff reports
-
Randy and JoAnn Lewis of Pleasantville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Kaycee Jolley has been named valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2021.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The Rocky Grove playground could get a facelift in 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioner Ed Heasley said Wednesday that all the county's emergency communications towers have been completed.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County's new 9-1-1 emergency center should be up and running by May 2022.
- From staff reports
-
Klapec Trucking Co. recently held an open house to show off its remodeled building on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno that previously housed Jamesway and Kmart stores.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARINGTON - An Ontario based fly fisherman has become hooked on fishing the Clarion River.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Relay For Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and the luminaria ceremony will follow at 9 p.m. at the Cranberry Mall/Sears parking lot area.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
Franklin Class of 1970
- From staff reports
- Updated
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
A recent study reveals 58% of adult blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are carriers of Lyme disease.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from March, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Class of 1966
- From staff reports
-
St. Mark Cemetery Association
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
David and Susan Faunce of Elmo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
