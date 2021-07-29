'Disability Awareness Day' proves to be a success

Among the people in attendance at the Clarion County Fair on "Disability Awareness Day" on Wednesday were, front from left, Jake Rensel, James Bowser and Larry Kirch. With them were, back from left, direct support providers Cheyenne Everett, Alisha Yount and Caitlyn Colwell. (By Randy Bartley)

NEW BETHLEHEM - It was a special day on Wednesday for some special people at the Clarion County Fair.

It was "Disability Awareness Day" and nearly 200 people participated.

  • From staff reports

WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …

Community News

UPMC system names Davis president, CEO

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.

Venango, Forest jobless rates drop
Community News

Venango, Forest jobless rates drop

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

PennDOT to close Route 66 in Porter

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
Community News

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.

Community News

Waste-electronics collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.