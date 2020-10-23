HARRISBURG - Disability Rights Pennsylvania is operating an email and telephone hotline to provide voter assistance to people with disabilities.
Voters with disabilities who have questions about absentee or mail-in ballots, casting a ballot from a long-term care facility, asking and receiving an accommodation from their county, finding their polling place, or other issues prior to or on Election Day can send an email to electionday@disabilityrightspa.org, or call 800-692-7443 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.